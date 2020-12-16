Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has registered 72,857 MNREGA and 50,176 other construction workers during the period of present government. Industries Minister Bikram Singh claimed that the state government has spent Rs.139.45 crores under various welfare schemes for the workers.

The Industries Minister asked the workers working in the state to get registered in Himachal Pradesh Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board so that the benefits being provided under the Board can be availed.

Bikram Singh said that with a view to help the registered workers in the adverse circumstances arisen due to Covid-19 pandemic, two thousand per worker were transferred to the bank accounts of the workers by the government. He said that in this way an amount of Rs.49.46 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 1,26,039 registered workers.

Through the Workers Welfare Board, the Labor Department organized camps for laborers in which induction cookers, gas stoves, bicycles etc. were distributed as per their requirement, minister further added.

He said efforts would be made that the amount of assistance being given by the government to the workers for their own and their two children’s marriage will be increased from Rs 35,000 to Rs 51,000. Apart from this, the assistance of Rs 7,000-35,000 per year being given for the education of girl child from class one to Ph.D. level which will be increased to Rs 8,000-Rs. 36,000. For boys, this amount will be increased from Rs 3,000-Rs. 25,000 to Rs 5,000-Rs. 27,000.