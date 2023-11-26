Hamirpur – In a resolute bid to expedite the recovery process in the aftermath of the devastating August monsoons, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has initiated a relief effort, injecting over Rs. 14 crore under the ‘Punrvaas’ Scheme into the heart of Hamirpur. The financial aid, distributed with precision, aims to breathe new life into the lives shattered by the calamity, offering a beacon of hope for the district’s revival.

The calamitous monsoons wreaked havoc in Hamirpur, resulting in the widespread devastation of both public and private properties, as well as the tragic loss of human lives. Responding to the urgent needs of the affected communities, Chief Minister Sukhu initiated a comprehensive relief program aimed at providing immediate assistance and support.

A significant portion of the aid, totalling Rs. 3.66 crore, was earmarked for 122 families whose homes were completely destroyed. Each family received the first instalment of Rs. 3 lakhs, providing a crucial financial lifeline to kickstart the rebuilding process.

In addition to addressing housing concerns, Chief Minister Sukhu handed over land documents to two homeless families in the district. This move not only signifies the restoration of shelter but also symbolizes a renewed sense of security and stability for those who have lost their homes.

The distribution of financial assistance continued with Rs. 5.55 crore allocated for the repair of 555 partially damaged houses. Each of these households received Rs. 1 lakh, contributing to the restoration of their homes and lives.

Recognizing the impact on local businesses, Chief Minister Sukhu extended a compensation amount of Rs. 1 lakh each to eight shop and dhaba owners who faced hardships due to the disaster. Further support was directed towards the agricultural sector, with Rs. 3.11 crore allocated for the repair of 622 damaged cow sheds.

Financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 each was provided to 71 families who lost their belongings in the disaster, acknowledging the broader economic implications for affected households.

In a comprehensive approach to address the agricultural sector, a total compensation of Rs. 55 lakh, at the rate of Rs. 10 thousand per bigha, was granted for the loss of 1103 kanals of land due to landslides and floods. An additional Rs. 35.20 lakh, at the rate of Rs. 4 thousand per bigha, was released for the damage caused to crops on 1760 kanals of land. Cattle owners were not left out, as an amount of Rs. 8 lakh was provided to compensate for the unfortunate loss of their livestock.