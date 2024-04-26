Solan – Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), nestled in the serene landscapes of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, has secured an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for the next five years.

The announcement, made by NAAC on April 25, 2024, heralds JUIT’s attainment of a grade point of 3.40 in the Third Cycle of its accreditation. NAAC, renowned for its stringent evaluation process, meticulously scrutinized various facets of JUIT including its infrastructure, faculty composition, curriculum design, student support services, research endeavours and community engagement initiatives.

Manoj Gaur, Pro-Chancellor of JUIT and Executive Chairman of Jaiprakash Associates Limited, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Vice-Chancellor Prof R K Sharma and his team for their exceptional efforts.

Highlighting the importance of the A+ grading, Prof R K Sharma emphasized that it validates JUIT’s steadfast commitment to delivering quality education, fostering groundbreaking research, and maintaining exemplary operational standards. This accreditation solidifies JUIT’s position as a premier institution in higher education and research, both nationally and internationally.

Situated at Waknaghat in the Solan District of Himachal Pradesh, JUIT offers a diverse array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines.