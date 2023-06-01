Orange Alert as Western Disturbances Bring Heavy Rainfall Across the State, Sirmaur District Experiences Maximum Cloud Cover

Himachal Pradesh experienced a deluge of torrential rains that shattered previous records. The month of May witnessed an astonishing 84% more rainfall than the average, triggering an orange alert throughout the region. This marks the third time since 2004 that May has received above-normal rainfall, raising concerns about changing weather patterns. Western disturbances played a significant role in this meteorological phenomenon, becoming active six times during the month.

The heavy downpour resulted in a total of 116 mm of rainfall across the state, surpassing the normal average of 63.3 mm. The persistent rain lasted for 15 days, accompanied by drizzles for eight days, while clear weather prevailed for the remaining eight days. Notably, district Una experienced colder temperatures for the first time on May 31st, highlighting the unusual weather patterns.

Highest Rainfall in Sirmaur, Kinnaur Relatively Dry

Among the districts, Sirmaur witnessed the highest cloud cover in May, receiving a staggering 295% more rainfall than normal. Other districts also experienced above-average rainfall, with Solan at 256%, Kangra at 141%, Bilaspur at 138%, Una at 129%, Kullu at 128%, Mandi at 101%, Shimla at 95%, Hamirpur at 77%, Chamba at 69%, and Lahaul-Spiti at 28% excess rainfall. In contrast, Kinnaur district experienced a slight deviation from the norm with 3% less cloud cover than usual.

The scorching heat that usually characterizes May was subdued this year, as the average temperature hovered around 33 degrees Celsius. Historical data from the Meteorological Center Shimla shows that 2010 had 28% excess rainfall, and 2016 had 5% more rainfall during May. The remaining years generally witnessed less cloud cover than average. In the broader context, the period from March to May of this year received 19% more rainfall than normal, with a cumulative total of 286.9 mm. This surpassed the conditions observed in 2015 when there was a 30% increase in cloud cover and 318 mm of rainfall.

Besides the heavy rainfall, the state experienced snowfall for five days and hailstorms for eight days during May. The changing weather patterns disrupted normal life and infrastructure. As a result, 77 roads remained closed, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. Sirmaur was the most affected district with 44 roads closed, followed by 22 roads in Chamba, 11 roads in Kullu, and one road in Bilaspur. Furthermore, intermittent disruptions occurred on the Kullu-Mandi National Highway and Kalka-Shimla National Highway due to debris and stones falling from the hills onto the road.

The heavy rains also took a toll on the power infrastructure, with eight transformers failing in Chamba. This led to power outages in approximately 12 villages in the Jibi Valley of Banjar, Kullu, as electric wires were damaged. The adverse conditions and infrastructural challenges prompted authorities to issue a yellow alert, indicating the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms persisting in Himachal Pradesh until June 4th.

The recent torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have rewritten records, with May receiving 84% more rainfall than normal. The prevalence of Western disturbances and unusual cloud cover patterns have contributed to this meteorological anomaly. As the state braces for more inclement weather, the Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert, warning residents of potential thunderstorms in the coming days.