In the aftermath of a catastrophic disaster that has struck Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu spearheaded a high-level meeting today, joined by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. The purpose of the meeting was to address the extensive devastation wrought by the recent calamity and to deliberate on a specially tailored relief package that accounts for the state’s distinctive geographical conditions.

In a comprehensive presentation, Chief Minister Sukhu painted a grim picture of the havoc that has been wreaked upon Himachal Pradesh. Highlighting the severity of the situation, he underscored the widespread landslides, extensive destruction of homes, and the crippling damage inflicted upon public and private properties. Expressing concern over the adequacy of the existing Relief Manual’s provisions to sufficiently respond to the challenges posed by Himachal’s unique geography, Sukhu appealed for a relief package akin to those extended during previous national tragedies, such as the Kedarnath and Bhuj disasters.

A pressing concern voiced by Chief Minister Sukhu pertained to the delayed release of the initial instalment of interim relief by the Union Government. With the scale of losses soaring beyond Rs. 10,000 crore due to unrelenting monsoon rains and rampant landslides, Sukhu beseeched Nadda and Thakur to expedite the process of delivering financial aid. Despite the dispatch of assessment teams by the central government, the release of interim relief funds has languished. Sukhu revealed that the state government, despite its own resource constraints, had been supporting the affected populace.

In addition to his appeals, Sukhu disclosed that the Union Government had allocated Rs. 360 crore annually through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), disbursed in two instalments. Citing proactive efforts by the state government to address audit concerns, a portion of the previously withheld Rs. 315 crore – amounting to Rs. 189 crore – has been successfully released. He urgently called for the expeditious disbursement of the remaining Rs. 126 crore to facilitate a swifter recovery process.

Laying bare the financial toll of the disaster, Chief Minister Sukhu revealed that, as of August 10, 2023, claims totalling Rs. 6,700 crore had been meticulously documented and submitted to the central government. This staggering figure serves as a somber testament to the widespread destruction that has unfolded, underscoring the pressing need for substantial financial aid.

Responding to these impassioned pleas, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda reaffirmed the Union government’s unwavering commitment to aiding Himachal Pradesh during this dire crisis. Nadda assured that every effort was being made to fast-track the release of the initial instalment of interim relief. He echoed the resolute support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state, particularly in these trying times. Nadda emphasized that the Union Government was steadfast in its determination to mitigate the losses incurred and to ensure the requisite funding for a robust recovery.

As Himachal Pradesh grapples with the monumental task of recovery, the synergy between the state government and the Union authorities takes on paramount importance. The bespoke relief package advocated by Chief Minister Sukhu recognizes the singular geographical challenges that this enchanting state faces and serves as a clarion call for collaborative efforts in restoring its splendour and vitality.