Red Alert Amidst Unpredictable Weather Forces Closure of Educational Institutions in Shimla

Shimla: In response to the abrupt turn of weather events, the Shimla district administration has taken a proactive stance by announcing a two-day closure of all educational institutions in the region. The decision, made in light of the inclement weather forecast, aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff members.

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, Aditya Negi, issued an official directive mandating the closure of educational institutions, including Anganwadi Centers and Vocational Centers, on August 23 and 24. The decision comes in the wake of a sudden deterioration in weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh. The capital city, Shimla, has recorded rain amidst a red alert on Tuesday afternoon. A notable 39 mm of rainfall was recorded between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm, highlighting the intensity of the downpour.

Reports of landslides and tree falls have once again emerged from different areas of Shimla. A fallen tree has been reported in Tall-end, while the Kalka-Shimla-Rampur highway faced a temporary blockage due to trees collapsing near Taradevi. The adverse weather triggered landslides at Bhattakufer, resulting in debris, including trees, making their way into a residential colony situated lower down the hill.

In a concerning incident, the aftermath of the recent rain saw a sudden tree collapse, leading to debris cascading onto residential buildings. Additionally, the heavy downpour near Shiv Mandir of Summerhill led to an increase in drain water levels, temporarily halting ongoing rescue operations.