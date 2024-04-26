New Delhi – In a strategic move ahead of the impending assembly bye-elections, the Congress party has announced its candidates for three assembly constituencies, aiming to reclaim lost ground and challenge the opposition in key constituencies.

The Congress has fielded Capt Ranjit Singh Rana, Rakesh Kalia, and Vivek Kumar from the Sujanpur, Gagret and Kutlehar assembly constituencies for the assembly bye-elections.

Congress has fielded Capt Ranjit Singh Rana from the Sujanpur assembly constituency. His candidacy adds an interesting dimension to the race, considering his recent defection from the BJP to Congress. Rana, who had previously contested unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket in the 2022 assembly elections, now finds himself in a contentious face-off with Rajinder Rana, representing different parties this time.

Rakesh Kalia, a seasoned politician and former MLA, has been nominated to contest from the Gagret assembly constituency. Kalia’s return to Congress after being sidelined in the 2022 assembly elections.

In the Kutlehar assembly constituency, the Congress has placed its faith in Vivek Kumar once again. Kumar, who contested unsuccessfully in the 2017 assembly elections, is seen as a grassroots leader with the potential to rally support in the region.

The selection of these candidates reflects Congress’ concerted effort to field strong contenders in constituencies where the party aims to make significant gains. With the bye-elections presenting an opportunity to reassess political dynamics and voter sentiment, Congress is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to emerge victorious.

However, the road to victory won’t be without its challenges. The BJP has already fielded defectors from Congress in the bye-elections, setting the stage for intense political rivalry and competition.