Shimla – In the wake of unprecedented monsoon devastation that rocked Himachal Pradesh, the resilience and compassion of its people have shone brightly. Residents from all walks of life have rallied together, contributing over Rs. 163 crore to the Aapada Raahat Kosh 2023, a fund established to aid those affected by the recent natural disasters.

Soma Devi, a resident of Panthaghati, demonstrated her unwavering support by personally handing Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu a cheque of Rs. 61,000, her entire month’s pension, as a heartfelt contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This gesture of generosity was mirrored by young Avni Singh, who donated Rs. 51,000 from her 15th birthday celebrations towards the Aapada Raahat Kosh. Their actions showcase the compassionate spirit of Himachalis, who are voluntarily extending their support to help the government rebuild and restore the state after the devastating calamities.

The monsoons in July and August unleashed fury, resulting in flash floods and landslides, causing widespread destruction to both public and private property and the tragic loss of over 330 lives, as well as livestock. In response to this tragedy, countless individuals and organizations stepped forward to provide relief and assistance, either directly or indirectly. The outcome has been a staggering contribution of over Rs. 163 crore to the Aapada Raahat Kosh-2023, which was established to aid those in distress.

These record-breaking monsoons have inflicted extensive damage on road infrastructure, water supply schemes, buildings, and other public and private assets.

In collaboration with the central government, the Himachal Pradesh State Government introduced the Aapada Raahat Kosh-2023, encouraging the public to contribute generously. This fund serves as a vital resource to provide immediate assistance to those affected while awaiting adequate support from the central government. The response has been overwhelming, with contributions pouring in from all segments of society.

Even revered Shaktipeeths located within the state, including Mata Shree Chintpurni Trust, Shree Jwalamukhi Temple Trust, Tara Devi Temple Trust, Sankat Mochan, and other temple trusts, have made significant contributions to this noble cause. Various social organizations, government and non-government entities, educational institutions, and local bodies have also made substantial contributions to the relief fund. Additionally, several state governments, including Rajasthan (Rs. 15 crore), Karnataka (Rs. 15 crore), Chhattisgarh (Rs. 11 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs. 10 crore), and Haryana (Rs. 5 crore), have extended their support to Himachal Pradesh during this trying time.

In a remarkable show of solidarity, Chief Minister Sukhu, his cabinet colleagues, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs, and dedicated state employees have all donated their one month’s salary and one day’s salary, respectively, to the relief fund.

For those who wish to contribute and help those in distress, the Aapada Raahat Kosh 2023 portal offers an online donation platform. The fund accepts contributions through net banking, major credit and debit cards, UPI IDs, QR codes, as well as cheques or demand drafts made payable to Aapada Raahat Kosh 2023.

Himachal Pradesh’s response to the recent calamities exemplifies the strength, unity, and compassion of its people, offering hope for a brighter future and a swift recovery for the state.