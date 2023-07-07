In a concerning turn of events, the state capital Shimla and various other parts of the region experienced heavy rainfall on Friday afternoon, leading to landslides in several areas. The downpour has resulted in rivers and streams overflowing, causing waterlogging and debris accumulation on roads. The Meteorological Center has issued an orange alert for continued heavy rain on July 8 and 9, with a yellow alert in place for July 10. The forecast suggests that the rainy conditions may persist until July 13, urging locals and tourists to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines.

The Meteorological Department has specifically issued an orange alert for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts, indicating the potential for floods, landslides, low visibility, and water-logging problems. Kullu district is under a yellow alert. Significant rainfall measurements have already been recorded, with Solan’s Kasauli receiving 80.0 mm, Dharampur with 68.0 mm, Arki with 60.0 mm, and Pandoh in Mandi with 45.0 mm of rain.

Temperature variations have been observed across the region, with Shimla recording a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar at 19.6, Bhuntar at 17.3, Kalpa at 12.0, Dharamshala at 19.2, and Una at 21.0, among others. The maximum temperature was recorded in Una at 33.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie at 21.7, Chamba at 31.1, and Mandi at 32.0, indicating fluctuations due to the ongoing weather conditions.

Authorities are urging residents and visitors to exercise caution and stay away from river drains and landslide-prone areas.

The heavy rain and landslides have created a challenging situation in Shimla and neighbouring districts, emphasizing the need for preparedness and vigilance. Local authorities are actively monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to mitigate the impact of inclement weather.