Shimla: The Kandrori Industrial Area of District Kangra has been classified as the Pharmaceutical Hub of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur revealed that some Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical units have evinced interest in Kandrori Industrial Area in District Kangra.

The Kandrori Industrial Area is strategically located on the border of Punjab and offers good connectivity by road, rail and air.

Mefro Organic Ltd. has signed an MoU on Thursday with an investment of Rs.100 crore for setting up a Nutraceutical unit in Kandrori Industrial Area, which would generate employment opportunities for around 200 persons.

Earlier, an MOU with an investment of Rs. 70 crore was signed for setting up a Greenfield project of Nutraceuticals. The project is expected to provide employment opportunities for 300 employees.

The state Chief Minister has assured to provide needed facilitation from the State Government to the investors. He said that the state government is giving top priority to industrialization in the state, particularly in the Kangra region and the State Industries Department has been directed to take effective measures in this direction with an Investment Outreach Programme for attracting more investment in this region.