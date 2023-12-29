Shahpur MLA Raises Alarm on Trafficking; CM to take up matter with External Affairs Ministry

In the ominous underbelly of human trafficking, the desperate cries for help from victims often go unnoticed. Pawna, a 24-year-old girl from the remote village of Kutharna in the Shahpur constituency of Kangra district, finds herself ensnared in this heart-wrenching ordeal. As the clock ticks relentlessly, a collective effort is underway to rescue her from the clutches of traffickers who have plunged her into a nightmarish existence.

The saga began on December 16, 2023, when Pawna embarked on a journey to Dubai with dreams of a better life, lured by the promise of employment as domestic help through an agent in Chandigarh. Little did she know that her aspirations would be ruthlessly exploited, leading her into a perilous situation.

The alarm was sounded when a brother of Pawna approached Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Pathania brought the matter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting in Delhi. Armed with a letter detailing Pawna’s plight, the MLA called for immediate intervention, igniting a race against time to save her.

Pathania revealed that Pawna’s family had received a distressing voice message from an unknown number in Oman. In the message, Pawna disclosed that she, along with 7-8 other girls, had been forcefully taken to Oman, where their lives were hanging in the balance. The grim revelation included the shocking news that her passport and mobile had been confiscated, leaving her helpless and isolated.

Pawna’s brother has filed a complaint with the police in Kangra district, alleging that his sister had fallen victim to deception by the agent, putting her life at severe risk.

“I have brought the entire matter to the notice of the Chief Minister. He has assured me that he would personally take up the issue with the External Affairs Ministry. He has also directed the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, to urgently investigate the matter,” stated Pathania, emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action.

Pawna’s case serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of human trafficking, an issue that transcends borders and demands a collective response. It is a call to action for lawmakers, law enforcement agencies, and society as a whole to stand firm against the perpetrators and ensure swift rescue and justice for victims like Pawna.

In the race against time, every passing moment deepens the anguish for Pawna and others like her. The spotlight on this case is not just a plea for one girl’s salvation but a rallying cry against the larger menace of human trafficking that continues to cast its dark shadow across vulnerable lives.