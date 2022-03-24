State Planning Department sanctions Rs. 74.95 crore to State Implementing Agency for development of Medical Devices Park

Shimla: The State Government has signed a pact with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali as Knowledge Partner for the upcoming Medical Devices Park, Nalagarh in District Solan.

The state government and NIPER have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which was approved by the Board of Members from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India.

The HPSIDC is the State Implementing Agency for the conception, development and execution of Medical Devices Park.

NIPER Mohali will establish a Centre for Excellence in the Medical Devices Park that will enable Industry-Academia linkage.

State Planning Department has sanctioned Rs. 74.95 crore today to the State Implementing Agency for development of Knowledge Park and the Department of Pharmaceuticals, GoI would soon release the first instalment of Rs. 30 crores of grant-in-aid.