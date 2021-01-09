Kangra: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government is alert and active to tackle bird flu situation and that monitoring of Pong Dam and adjoining areas is being ensured and Quick Reaction Teams have also been constituted. He said this while presiding over a review meeting for control of Bird Flu with District Administration, Animal Husbandry and Wild Life Department in Dharamshala.

Per the CM, till date about 3410 migratory birds have died of bird flu and these birds are being buried as per the protocol, to prevent the spread of the virus. 65 teams of Animal Husbandry and Wild Life are regularly monitoring the Pong Dam and adjoining areas, and keeping in view the intensity of Bird Flu, samples of poultry have been sent to RDDL Jalandhar by Animal Husbandry Department, he added. Emphasizing the importance to spread awareness amongst people regarding preventive measures against Bird Flu, the CM directed concerned officers to take necessary steps in this direction.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in District Kangra. He informed that there are about 1200 active cases of Covid-19 in the State, out of which three hundred cases are in District Kangra. He said that a decline in Covid-19 cases has been observed since 15th December, yet it is important to be careful and follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department.

He also took stock of the dry run for the vaccination campaign at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala and informed that arrangements for the vaccination campaign of Covid-19 have been completed and the vaccination campaign would be made successful as per guidelines.