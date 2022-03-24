Shimla: To ensure quality road work, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers to regularly visit the field and review and monitor the progress of maintenance of roads in the State.

The Chief Minister, in a virtual meeting with officers of the Public Works Department on Thursday, expressed concern over the conditions of roads.

Chief Minister said that Chief Engineers must regularly monitor the progress of maintenance in their respective zones and higher authorities must regularly be made aware of the same.

He also cautioned officers with stern action in case of delay in floating tenders for tarring of roads.

He directed the PWD to put earnest efforts to improve the conditions of roads by execution of periodic renewal, patchwork, metalling and tarring of PMGSY, NABARD and other roads so that commuters could travel comfortably.

The Public Works Department has achieved 75 per cent of the targets fixed for State and PMGSY roads under Annual Maintenance Plan 2021-22 by undertaking works on 1798 kilometres of roads by spending an amount of Rs. 228 crore. A target of 1950.59 kilometres has been fixed under Annual Maintenance Plan 2022-23 for maintenance and other allied activities of the State and PMGSY roads.