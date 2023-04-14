Kangra: In a shocking incident, an under-construction bridge connecting 15 panchayats on the Daulatpur Kharati road in Kangra block collapsed yesterday, risking the lives of pedestrians who were crossing the bridge at that time. The bridge over the Baner River had been under construction since 2017, and its foundation stone was laid by the late Virbhadra Singh, a former Chief Minister.

Villagers have blamed poor-quality construction for the collapse and have called for immediate action against those responsible. They have also demanded that the investigation be handed over to the Vigilance Department.

Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal has demanded action against the PWD officials responsible for supervising the construction and has also called for the contractor responsible for the bridge’s collapse to be blacklisted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered a probe and promised that those responsible for the incident will not be spared. He directed the Principal Secretary, PWD, to investigate why the bridge was not completed in six years and who was responsible for the delay.

A fact-finding team of the PWD has been formed to investigate the reasons behind the collapse, and the quality control team of the department has gathered evidence and recorded statements of officers and people involved in the construction work. The team will submit its report to the Chief Minister and the Principal Secretary, PWD.

This unfortunate incident highlights the need for stricter regulations and adherence to construction timelines and quality standards to prevent such mishaps in the future.