Kangra – Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh today inspected crucial projects in the Kangra region. His visit aimed to assess ongoing developments, address community needs, and ensure the government plays its role in fostering growth in the area.

Starting in Mataur, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh received a warm welcome from local leaders. Singh meticulously inspected the progress of the Mataur College building. With a budget of approximately Rs 11.50 crore, Rs 6.50 crore has already been utilized for the project. Notably, the college is currently operating out of a secondary school building in Mataur since its inception.

Moving forward, Minister Singh laid the foundation stone for the Kachiyari to Simbal Khola road. NABARD provided funding of around Rs 4.50 crore for this road project. The Minister assured the completion of the road within the stipulated timeframe.

Concluding the tour, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh assessed the construction of a bridge over Baner Khad in Haar Jaladi. With a span of 104 meters, this bridge is poised to enhance local transportation, aligning seamlessly with the government’s broader developmental initiatives.