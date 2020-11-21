Kangra: Former cabinet minister and senior congress leader GS Bali has blamed the state government for failing to get any new projects to the merged area (Hamirpur, Una and Kangra districts) in the last three years.

Blaming state government for stalling the development of the merged area, GS Bali stated that even after budgetary provisions made by the previous state government, the present government has failed to even start the projects. Taking a dig at the recent verbal spat between state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union state Minister for Finance Anurag Thakur, Bali said BJP’s own leaders are exposing the real face of the double engine government and its tall claims of development.

“Earlier when Congress was in power and BJP leaders created hue and cry over the delay in the projects. But now BJP is in the state from last three years and no visible progress has been made in the already sanctioned projects” Bali stated.

He also challenged appointment in the central university. And claimed that many appointments have been made illegally, norms have been diluted and twisted to give appointments to the favorites. “The government is compromising on the quality of education by diluting norms of appointment of professors and principals”, Bali further added.

Commenting on the inauguration and foundation recently done in the Nagrota-Bagwan assembly constituency, he reminded Chief Minister that the project, which were inaugurated earlier, shouldn’t be inaugurated again. Bali claimed that many projects have been completed during his tenure and now BJP government has again inaugurated only to get political mileage. Many projects were completed from his MLA priority, GS Bali claimed.

Many schemes were completed few years back and now it seems that the administration has misled the Chief Minister, GS Bali commented. He stated that he hadn’t expected such political gimmick from Jai Ram Thakur and further added that the people know all and they will respond soon.

He asked the Chief Minister to present factual position in front of people of Nagrota and demanded to reveal how much financial provision has been made for the projects announced for Nagrota-Bagwan assembly constituency.