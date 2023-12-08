Indora – Against the backdrop of the Kangra district’s tranquil Indora, Chetan Thakur’s story unfolds as a testament to the transformative power of innovation in agriculture. With a background in hotel management and a unique vision, Thakur has seamlessly transitioned from the bustling world of hotels to the thriving fields of polyhouse farming, becoming a beacon of inspiration for farmers in the region.

Hailing from the Indapur, of Indora sub-division of Kangra district, Thakur’s decision to embrace agriculture was not just a career shift but a commitment to creating a sustainable legacy. Motivated by his father’s agricultural roots, he traded the comforts of hotel management for the challenges and rewards of modern farming.

Under the banner of the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, Thakur set the stage for his pioneering venture, establishing a polyhouse on one acre of land with an 85% government grant. This marked the beginning of a journey that would not only redefine Thakur’s fortunes but also inspire a community of farmers to explore innovative approaches to agriculture.

Collaborating with five fellow farmers in the region, Thakur formed a cluster dedicated to protected farming. This collaborative effort not only fostered shared learning experiences but also significantly reduced operational costs, underscoring the viability and sustainability of their endeavours.

Thakur’s success is underscored by crucial government support, including an 85% subsidy on the polyhouse setup and grants for essential components like automatic irrigation, power tiller, grading machine, and water storage tank. In his two-acre polyhouse, Thakur cultivates cucumber and red-yellow capsicum, optimizing the controlled environment to produce high-quality, fresh produce with minimal environmental impact.

Today, Chetan Thakur and his farmer friends are reaping the financial rewards of their innovative approach, with each of them earning a minimum annual profit of Rs 7 lakhs. Beyond the financial aspect, Thakur’s venture has created employment opportunities for twelve local individuals, contributing to the economic development of the region.

As the success story of Chetan Thakur continues to unfold, it serves as an inspiration for the youth of the area. The shift from traditional farming to a more innovative and profitable future is not just a personal triumph but a collective endeavour that showcases the immense potential for prosperity through modern agricultural practices in the heart of Kangra district.