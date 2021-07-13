Kangra: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flash flood-affected area Boh of Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district.

The CM took stock of the losses suffered due to the flash flood on 12 July 2021 and also met the affected families of the area.

He directed the district Kangra administration to take up the relief and rehabilitation work on war-footings in the affected areas.

Jai Ram Thakur assured to provide every possible assistance and rehabilitation to the affected families. He said that rupees four lakh each would be provided to the families of the deceased and financial help would be given to the people whose houses had been damaged in this natural calamity for the construction of houses.