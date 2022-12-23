Kangra: Failing to spend approved funds, Deputy Commissioner Kangra has issued show-cause notices to pradhans of 28 gram panchayats in Kangra district.

Action has been taken as Pradhans have failed to spend the development funds approved for these panchayats under the 15th Finance Commission for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Pradhans have been directed to respond to the notices within 15 days and cautioned against action under the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act-1994 if they fail to give a satisfactory reply.

