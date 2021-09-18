Shimla: The state government has approved to set up eight new projects in the state.

The State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority, in its 19th meeting, approved setting up eight new industrial project proposals. It also approved the expansion of existing units involving a total proposed investment of approximately Rs. 947.47 crore.

The new investments are projected to provide employment opportunities for about 4442 persons.

New proposals approved by the Authority include proposals of M/s Indo Farm Equipment Limited at Baddi for manufacturing of Auto Parts etc., M/s Sandhar Technology Limited at Nalagarh for manufacturing of Muffler Subassy, BS VI (Moped) Comfort etc., M/s Shalimar Hatcheries Limited, Industrial Area, Pandoga, district Una for manufacturing of processed meat.

Expansion proposals approved by the Authority include that of M/s ITC Limited for manufacturing of Perfume, Hand Sanitizer, Soap, Shampoo, Cream etc., M/s Innova Captab Limited, Jharmajri at Baddi for manufacturing of Tablets, Capsules, Dry Syrup, Dry Injection, Oral Liquid, M/s Indorama Industries Limited, Lodhimajra, Baddi for manufacturing of Spandex Yarn, M/s Innovative Tech Pack Limited, Industrial Area Davni, Baddi, for manufacturing of Pet Bottle and Jars, M/s BE Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Nihalgarh at Paonta Sahib for manufacturing of Vial Ampoule Injection.