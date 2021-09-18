Shimla: Shimla based group Malang is organising ‘TADBEER’ – Narkanda Creative Fest for artists, amateurs and art enthusiasts.

Three days Fest will commence on 7th November at a beautiful rustic campsite Vanvaas Camps Narkanda.

Harshen Mehta revealed that the event will be a blend of an art festival and village fair, a kind of real outdoor event.

The fest will open for visitors every day from 7-9, November 2021 between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, Mehta added.

Organisers have imposed a minimal entry fee for adults and businesses to limit the number of attendees and ensure the quality of visitors.