In a significant development for the economic landscape of the state, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the 28th meeting of the State Single Window Clearance & Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA) yesterday evening. The Authority, aiming to streamline the approval process for industrial projects, gave the go-ahead to 27 proposals, signalling a robust investment of approximately Rs. 1,937 Crore and promising employment opportunities for 2,715 individuals.

The approved projects span a diverse range of industries, showcasing the state’s appeal to investors. Notable proposals include M/s Xenone Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., IA Plasra focusing on the manufacturing of Tablets, Capsules, and more. Additionally, M/s Gowthami Aquachem Pvt. Ltd., secured approval for the manufacturing of Sodium Chlorite NACIO.

Expansion proposals were also greenlit by the Authority, demonstrating the continued growth and commitment of existing industrial players. Noteworthy among these are projects by M/s Procter and Gamble Home Products Pvt. Ltd., M/s Loreal India Pvt. Ltd., and M/s Kag Industries, each contributing to the expansion of manufacturing capabilities in the areas of Shampoo, Detergent Powder, Hair Colorant, Medicated Toilet Soap, Malted Milk Food, Ayurvedic Products, and Health Supplements.

The diversified nature of the approved projects emphasizes the state’s versatility and its potential to become the most favoured destination for investors. Projects such as M/s Meraki Enterprises for Rolling Coating Lamination of Aluminium, M/s Hindustan Polyfab for manufacturing Injection, Infusion IV Fluids, and M/s Grindwell Norton Limited for manufacturing Bonded Abrasives, showcase the depth and breadth of industrial activities contributing to the economic development of the region.

With this latest round of approvals, the State Single Window Clearance & Monitoring Authority reinforces its commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and attracting substantial investments, setting the stage for robust economic growth in the state.