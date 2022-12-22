Shimla: Justifying the State government’s decision of de-notifying the institutions opened by the previous BJP Government, Shimla rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh claimed that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP leaders are creating unnecessary hue and cry and termed opening institutions in the fag-end of its tenure only a political gimmick.

In a joint statement, Vikramaditya Singh, Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar and Dharampur MLA Chandershekhar claimed that the BJP had opened these institutions without any budget provisions.

Congress MLAs said that the previous BJP Government announced the opening of institutions in the State during the last few months of its tenure, with an eye on general assembly elections.

“These institutions were opened without making any budgetary provisions and not even a single post was created to man these institutions. In fact, staff from other institutions and offices were deployed in these institutions to mislead the people of these areas,” Congress leaders claimed and further added that all these institutions were opened with political motives and did not fulfil laid down parameters fixed for the opening of institutions.

MLAs said that the State Government took into consideration the departmental inputs and found them impractical and also affecting the functioning of already functional institutions.

Vikramaditya Singh also reminded the former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of its decision of reviewing the Congress-led Government’s decision and even closed down several institutions.

The MLAs advised the BJP leaders to have patience and try to respect the mandate of the people of the State.