Shimla: A Day after taking charge as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced to review of all the decisions of the previous BJP govt taken since April this year and also put all recruitments on hold.

Pic: Newly appointed CM Sukhvinder Singh meeting former CM Jai Ram Thakur

As per the orders issued on Monday by the Chief Secretary, appointments of all chairman, vice-chairman, and nominated members in boards and corporations, autonomous bodies, cooperative institutions and other committees, including temple committees and urban local bodies be terminated forthwith.

The government has also terminated the extensions or re-employment of employees. However, extensions or re-employment in government medical colleges has not been terminated.

The Sukhu-led state government has also decided to review the decisions taken by the previous BJP government from April 1, 2022. It also decides to de-notified the notifications for the creation and up-gradation of institutions and directed administrative departments to put up fresh proposals for consideration of the Cabinet.

Further, the new government has put the recruitment process underway in government departments, boards and autonomous bodies of state government, including public universities, except those being undertaken through the state Public Service Commission and State Subordinate Services Selection Board in abeyance.

However, these orders would not apply to government medical colleges and institutions of Health.

All offices have been ordered not to issue any fresh appointment letters regarding para pump operators, para filters, multipurpose workers, para cooks and para helpers etc.

The government has sought details of all foundation stones laid by the previous government during the last six months since June 1, 2022, to be submitted to the Chief Minister’s office by December 15, 2022.

All pending tenders under process will be put on hold, and no work will be awarded under any circumstances till further orders and no fresh tender will be invited, the order read.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has criticised the decision of the Sukhu-led state government and termed it unfortunate.