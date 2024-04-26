Nalagarh – An 80-year-old man, identified as Jeet Singh, tragically lost his life while attempting to extinguish a raging fire that engulfed wheat fields in Abhipur village, Bagheri Panchayat of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred on a Friday morning around 10:30 am when high-voltage electrical wires collided due to a sudden wind gust, sparking a fire in the fields below. Singh, along with other villagers, rushed to contain the blaze. However, amidst the chaos, Singh became entangled in the wires lining the field’s boundary and fell, with the fire quickly advancing towards him.

Despite efforts to rescue him, Singh sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to the flames before he could be freed. The fire, fueled by the wind, caused extensive damage to wheat fields, resulting in significant agricultural losses.

Emergency services, including fire tenders from Jaypee Company and local authorities, responded swiftly to the scene, working to contain the fire and retrieve Singh’s body for post-mortem examination.

Panjehra Naib Tehsildar Pritam Singh offered immediate relief to the bereaved family, providing Rs 25,000 in support. Efforts are underway to assess the damage to the wheat crop, with compensation planned for affected individuals.