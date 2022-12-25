Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged statewide protests against the newly elected Congress government’s decision to denotify various institutions created and upgraded after April 1 by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government and demanded the state government to immediately restart these institutions.

Former CM Jai Ram Thakur also hit out at the state government and said that it is very unfortunate that Congress has forced the people of the state to come out on the streets in a very short span of time.

कांग्रेस सरकार के प्रति पच्छाद की जनता का यह रोष शांत नहीं होगा।



क्योंकि कांग्रेस सरकार ने अपने शुरुआती दौर में ही यह साबित कर दिया है कि यह जनता विरोधी सरकार है।



कांग्रेस सरकार को जनता विरोधी निर्णय वापिस लेने होंगे, अन्यथा यह विरोध प्रदर्शन हम निरंतर जारी रखेंगे। pic.twitter.com/UMNJlINRYK — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) December 24, 2022

He said that by denotifying institutions that were created and upgraded for the welfare of the people, Congress has proven that it is an anti-people government.

कांग्रेस सरकार ने मात्र चंद दिनों में जनता को अपने हक के लिए सड़कों पर उतरने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया है,जो दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



करसोग की जनता के इस आक्रोश से साफ झलक रहा है कि लोग कांग्रेस सरकार के इस रवैये को बिल्कुल बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे।



सरकार के गलत कदमों के खिलाफ रोष जारी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/F5DSvMEo5b — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) December 24, 2022

He further said that this movement against the anti-people policies of the state government will not stop and if the government does not take back its decision then the movement will be intensified.

Sharing the information, senior BJP leader and MLA Satpal Singh Satti said that the party on Sunday will hand over a memorandum against the anti-people policies of the Congress government to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

He said that the newly elected state government has launched a denotification campaign in the state instead of working for the welfare of the state.

‘सुक्खू जीजा मांनदा नई, सोरेयां दी सुनदा नई’

सुक्खू जी कम से कम अपने ससुराल में भाजपा द्वारा खोले गए दो एसडीएम कार्यालय तो बंद ना करते।



आज पूर्व मंत्री विक्रम ठाकुर जी की अध्यक्षता में भाजपा मंडल जसवां परागपुर ने कांग्रेस के जन विरोधी निर्णयों के खिलाफ आक्रोश रैली निकाली। pic.twitter.com/032kjdxEWZ — BJP Himachal Pradesh (@BJP4Himachal) December 24, 2022

“CM Sukhu led government is clearly working with a vendetta and it could not digest good initiatives and works that were done by BJP government,” he said.

“Whenever a new government is elected, it works for the betterment of the state, however, Sukhu-led government is on a denotification soiree,” said Satti.

“This is the first time that a newly elected government is doing such anti-people work” he added.

The meeting of BJP’s Legislators is scheduled to take place on Sunday after which the party will hand over the memorandum to the Governor.