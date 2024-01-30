In a significant move towards ensuring transparent and accountable governance, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced today during the second session of the MLAs’ priority meeting that the Himachal Pradesh government is actively considering the implementation of a new law to curb corruption. The proposed legislation aims to bring about radical changes, fostering transparency and accountability within the state’s administrative machinery.

“We are committed to providing transparent and accountable governance and completely axing corruption,” emphasized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The government’s determination to eradicate corruption aligns with its overarching goal of delivering efficient and responsive administration to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

During the session, MLAs representing Solan, Chamba, Bilaspur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts expressed their priorities for the annual estimated budget plans for the fiscal year 2024-25. The collective focus was on addressing key issues and enhancing the overall well-being of the residents in these regions.

In addition to the anti-corruption measures, the state government is taking decisive actions to combat the drug menace and tackle the influence of the mining mafia. Recognizing the severity of these challenges, Chief Minister Sukhu affirmed that the government is placing these issues at the top of its priority list to safeguard the interests of the public.

Furthermore, the government is taking proactive steps to address the longstanding problem of stray animals. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared that initiatives are underway to provide shelters for these animals, demonstrating the state’s commitment to animal welfare and safety.

One notable program acknowledged by the masses is the ‘Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar’ initiative, launched by the government to effectively resolve public grievances and ensure efficient administration. This program reflects the government’s proactive approach to fostering direct communication and engagement with the people.

The proposed legislation against corruption, coupled with the government’s commitment to resolving pressing issues such as drug menace, mining mafia, and stray animal concerns, marks a bold stride towards a more accountable and responsive governance model in Himachal Pradesh.