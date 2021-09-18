Chandigarh: Feeling humiliated by the party, Congress veteran and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as Punjab Chief Minister.

Amarinder Singh, while talking to the media, cited humiliation by his own party, behind his resignation. He has also conveyed his decision to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on a phone call.

Submitted my resignation to Honble Governor. pic.twitter.com/sTH9Ojfvrh — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 18, 2021

Although, veteran politician has not resigned from the party, yet he has hinted to decide the future course of action in consultation with friends and supporters.

Congress has convened a CLP meeting Punjab Congress office where AICC observers Ajay Maken and Harish Chowdhry will oversee the election of a new leader. However, Amrinder Singh is not attending it.

Punjab is scheduled to go for assembly election in next six months.