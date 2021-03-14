Shimla: The state has reported 2 Covid deaths and 78 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

As per HP NHM report, 62 years old Female from Kangra and 70 years old female COVID patients have died from CVOID related health complications.

The state has reported 78 new positive cases of which Una district has 27, Kangra 15, Solan 11, Hamirpur 8, Shimla and Sirmour 7 each and Mandi district has reported 3 new coronavirus cases.

60 covid patients have recovered in the state in last 24 hours. Now state has 760 active cases, Sirmour district has 163 active virus patients while Una, Kangra and Solan districts have 150, 132 and 107 patients respectively.

Total 59,675 patients have caught virus in the state of which 57,908 have recovered and 993 have died.