Shimla: BJP senior leader and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has questioned the appointment of six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and termed it a sheer wastage of public money.

Following the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, the Leader of Opposition turned to social media and questioned the need for Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and called it a move badly affecting the common people.

व्यवस्था परिवर्तन करने की बात करके सत्ता में आई कांग्रेस सरकार जनता पर एक के बाद एक महंगाई का बोझ डालने वाले काम कर रही है।



आज कांग्रेस सरकार ने जहां एक ओर 6 सीपीएस बनाकर प्रदेश की जनता पर करोड़ों रुपये का बोझ डाल दिया है जो कि हिमाचल के इतिहास में पहले कभी नहीं हुआ है। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) January 8, 2023

“Congress used to target BJP led Govt for taking loans, and now preparing to take a loan of ₹ 3000 crores by passing a proposal to increase the loan limit in the recent winter assembly session, and it seems that the loan is only to meet the expenses of the CPS,” Former Chief Minister quipped.

Jairam Thakur also targets CM Sukhu for a hike in VAT on Diesel.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expanded his cabinet and inducted seven Ministers and six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries.

Senior leaders Dr Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh were made Cabinet ministers, whereas Mohan Lal Brakta, Sunder Singh Thakur, Kishori Lal, Ashish Butail, Sanjay Awasthi and Ram Kumar Chaudhary were appointed Chief Parliamentary Secretaries.