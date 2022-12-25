Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was on Sunday unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party.

Jairam Thakur will be the leader of the opposition in the 68-member House.

A meeting of the BJP legislature party was held at Peterhof Shimla to elect its leader. All BJP-elected legislatures attended the BJP Legislature Party meeting.

Party’s state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and former in-charge Mangal Pandey were also present in the Legislature Party meeting. BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde, regional in-charge Saudan Singh and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon reached Shimla on Sunday morning to attend the meeting.

Former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti and former Speaker Vipin Parmar were the two other frontrunners for the post. However, BJP decided with the former Chief Minister for an important post.

Earlier, BJP leaders took part in PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program and thereafter Good Governance Day was celebrated. Good Governance Day is observed annually to mark the birth anniversary of former-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.