Institutions opened with sole motive to woo voters without any budget provision and irrational thinking: Congress leaders

Shimla: Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday hit out at CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government for denotified various institutions announced by the previous government and said that the party will launch a mass movement against the government.

In a statement issued by Thakur, he said that Congress is working with vendetta politics which is very unfortunate.

“If required, we will approach the court” he added.

He said that the Congress party is denotifying the institutions which were created and upgraded by our government on people’s demand.

“In a hilly state like Himachal Pradesh, the nearer the health and education facilities are available, the better it is but Congress cannot tolerate that the people will get these facilities near their homes,” said Thakur.

He said that the newly formed Congress government has broken all the records of working with the spirit of revenge, for which the people of the state will never forgive them.

Congress senior leaders and MLA Rajesh Dharmani, Sanjay Rattan and Sunder Singh Thakur target the previous BJP Government and claimed that the Jai Ram Thakur led Government at the fag-end of its tenure announced the opening and upgradation of several institutions in the State with an eye on the general elections.

“All these institutions were opened and upgraded with the sole motive to woo voters without any budget provision and irrational thinking. And not even a single institution was opened or upgraded on public demand,” Congress leaders claimed and further added that the State Government has decided to wind up such institutions and all these would be reviewed and if found to be viable and required would be opened after making proper budget provision.

Accusing the BJP of resorting to politics of vendetta and vengeance, Congress leaders claimed that almost all the development-oriented decisions of the previous Congress Government were scrapped as soon as the BJP came into power in the State.

Congress leaders also advised the former Chief Minister to have patience as the Government has directed all the departments to come up with concrete and detailed proposals so that development-oriented policy could be finalized.