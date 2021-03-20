Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has constituted a three-member committee to look into the complaints against Solan based private Medical University.

The regulatory commission had received various complaints of alleged irregularities such as charging of excess tuition fee, hostel fee, mess charges, delay in conducting examinations and withholding supplementary exam results by Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital, Kumarhatti, Solan, Maj Gen Atul Kaushik (retd), Chairman, Regulatory commission said.

Student’s Parents Association also recorded their statement with Regulatory Commission on Friday. Some of parent connect through online mode. The Committee will visit University and file their report with the Commission.

Private Medical University, in the past, was also accused of violating norms. University was accused of violating admission norms and charging high fees from the students. Even in 2016, the state High Court had to intervene, after its denial to give admission under government quota, and ordered the university to give admission in the MBBS course as per the list issued by the counselling committee of the state government.