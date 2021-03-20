New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a Himachal based firm and its directors for an alleged fraud of Rs 555.65 crore from a group of banks.

According to CBI officials, a has registered a case against a private company and others including its Directors and unknown public servants and other persons on a complaint from Union Bank of India erstwhile Corporation Bank (Lead Bank), New Delhi.

It was alleged that said private company through its Directors in conspiracy with others has defrauded a consortium of banks of Corporation Bank (Now Union Bank), State Bank of Hyderabad (now State Bank of India), Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank, UCO Bank, Syndicate Bank, Central Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank and JM Financial ARC on the basis of misrepresentations or concealment of facts and false documents or information, thereby causing loss to the tune of Rs. 555.65 crore (approximately) to the said consortium of banks.

Searches at the premises of the accused were conducted including at Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) which led to recovery of incriminating documents, informed CBI officials.