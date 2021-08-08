187 fresh Covid cases, 1 died in Himachal in last 24 hours

Shimla: In order to ensure that all the eligible population are vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine till August 15, the state government has suspended the ongoing door to door Active Case Finding (ACF) of Tuberculosis till August 16 in all districts.

Mission Director, National Health Mission has appealed to all the eligible persons to get themselves vaccinated at the nearest vaccination centers.

He said that till now, more than 70 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated. He further informed that vaccination is a very good and efficient tool to protect oneself from COVID infection.

He urged that 100% eligible population of the state must get themselves vaccinated before August 15.

He further informed that the eligible beneficiaries can directly visit the vaccination centres and get vaccinated even if they haven’t pre-scheduled their sessions on the Co-Win portal.

Meanwhile, one more person has succumbed to coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total death toll in the state to 3,518. Also, as many as 187 persons tested positive for the virus on Sunday while as many as 172 persons recovered from the infection. Total active cases in the state have now reached 1,962 and total recoveries have reached 2,02,366.

Out of the fresh cases, 91 have been reported in Chamba, 36 in Mandi, 23 in Hamirpur, 16 in Kullu, 11 in Kangra, six in Bilaspur, and one each in Shimla, Una, Solan and Sirmour districts.