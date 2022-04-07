Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has ruled to close the Heritage Institute of Hotel and Tourism, Sanjauli (Shimla) for violation of norms.

The Education regulatory Commission recommended the Director, Higher Education, Shimla, and the Registrar, Himachal Pradesh University, Summer Hill, to de-affiliate the Heritage Institute of Hotel and Tourism, Shimla in the interest of the students.

Heritage Institute was under lens for charging hefty fees from students for regular courses. Though it was found that the institute was running distance courses, and was enrolling students on the pretext of regular mode.

Commission has also found that the Institute has also not procured the necessary fee and course approval of the course from any competent authority.

Regulatory Commission has also suggested HP University to migrate existing students.

Earlier, the commission had imposed a penalty of Rs 7-lakh on the college for violation of norms.

The commission has also asked the Registrar, HP University, to look into the affiliation of colleges and institutes to avoid violations in future. Commission, on various occasions, found violations in course approval, faculty, and fee structure by the private institutes and colleges.