University rubbishes allegations, ready for investigations

Shimla: Doubts over an authenticity of a degree issued by a Shimla based private university has erupted after a student approached Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission for its verification.

The student on Friday approached the commission for verification of the degree and submitted the original degree issued by the university.

Maj Gen Atul Kaushik (retd), Chairman of the Regulatory Commission said, “Commission tallied the degree with admission disclosure of the university that was submitted in the commission by the university during the admission year, however, student’s name was missing from the list.”

University Authority, when contacted, denied allegations and claimed that the student was admitted with the due procedure in 2014.

University Authority claimed that the student had taken all examinations and the degree was awarded to the student after due procedure laid down by the UGC and other controlling authority. After receiving communication from the Regulatory Commission, University officers visited the Commission’s office with relevant proof, University Authority further added.

University Authority clarified that the University has so far awarded degree to 1908 UG and PG students and the same degree is among the list. Clarifying the regulatory commission allegations that student name wasn’t mentioned in the admission disclosure list of 2014, University claimed that the student’s name was mentioned in the list on Serial No. 95.

The University Authority said that the University is open for any enquiry and assured regulatory commission and police for cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Regulatory Commission has lodged a complaint to the police to further investigate the matter.