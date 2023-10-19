Shimla – In a startling revelation, the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has put forward a compelling recommendation to initiate the process for the closure of Indus International University in Una. The decision comes in light of several reported “irregularities” that have cast a shadow on the institution’s integrity.

The regulatory commission’s move follows the findings of two committees, specially constituted to investigate the university, which uncovered a multitude of issues plaguing its operation. Their report highlighted a continuous decline in student enrollment, rendering the university financially unsustainable while jeopardizing educational standards and quality.

These committees were tasked with examining complaints regarding ineligible faculty, underpaid staff, faculty holding fake degrees, and other infractions. Their inspections took place in August and December of 2022.

A noticeable faculty shortage, combined with discrepancies in salary payments, further exacerbated the dire situation at Indus International University. During the academic sessions of 2019-20 and 2020-21, the institution admitted a mere 135 and 55 students, respectively. In a staggering blow, the university failed to attract any students for the 2021-22 academic year.

The most recent data indicated that the university had received a total of 166 applications for the 2022-23 academic session, encompassing both undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Nevertheless, these numbers were deemed insufficient to sustain the institution adequately.

The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has promptly conveyed its concerns to the state government and urged them to undertake an in-depth inspection of the university, recommending decisive measures under section 42 of the Indus International University (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2009.

In an official letter titled, ‘Regarding Progressive Closure of Indus International University, District Una,’ the commission recommended appropriate action against the university under section 42 of the parent Act. This particular section empowers the government to take punitive measures, including initiating the process of liquidation if the university is found to have contravened the provisions of the Act or violated any government directives.

The fate of Indus International University now hangs in the balance, awaiting a comprehensive government-led inspection and potential actions that may ultimately decide the institution’s future. The closure of the university serves as a stern reminder that educational institutions are expected to maintain strict standards and transparency to ensure the best interests of students and the integrity of the education system.