Shimla: In a glaring revelation, Solan based Private Maharishi Markandeshwar University has charged over Rs. 103 Crore excess fee illegally from the students.

Acting on the complaints of students, the State Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, in its enquiry found that the Maharishi Markandeshwar University had charged Rs. 1,03,96,53,000/- excess fee from its 1200 MBBS students of academic session 2013-14 to 2019-2020.

Commission found that the Medical University had charged a fee of 5 years from MBBS students instead of 4.5 years, as approved by the competent authority.

The Regulatory Commission has ordered the Medical University to refund the students’ excess fees and imposed a fine of Rs. 45 lakhs on the University.

Students may apply to the university and college management to get the extra fee refunded.

Regulatory Commission acted on Complaints of students

In 2021, Regulatory Commission received complaints from Dr Nivedita and Dt Yamini of charging excess fees by the medical university. Besides, hearing the students and university management side, the Commission also summoned clarifications from the Directorate of Medical Education and Higher Education.

