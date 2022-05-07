Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has advised modifying the syllabus and pedagogy to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship.

The Governor, while addressing a conclave on Higher Education on ‘Future of Learning and Jobs’ here on Saturday, asked education institutions to prepare students not only for what industry needs but should prepare them for what society needs.

The conclave was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPERC).

The Governor said, “our education system has been producing job seekers while the need was to prepare students to be job givers.”

Governor suggested modifying the syllabus and pedagogy to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Arlekar emphasised a need to integrate culture with the modern curriculum.

He stressed that there was an urgent need for ruralisation rather than urbanisation and urged educationists to discuss and deliberate on the ‘New Education Policy 2020.’