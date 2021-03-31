Shimla: In a glaring revelation, 100 out of 109 private colleges in the state have appointed unqualified principals.

Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission’s Chairman, Maj Gen Atul Kaushik (retd) has confirmed that the Commission had evaluated the credentials of 109 private colleges’ principals and only found 9 of them eligible for the post.

Kaushik stated that most of the colleges have not followed the laid down procedure for appointing the principals.

Even affiliating universities (HPU and HPTU) are also at fault, as in many cases, they have not appointed any member for the Panel Committee, which is mandated to complete the coram, and thus about 20 colleges could not appoint its principals with due process.

Even after appointing the principal with proper channel, affiliating university are also mandated to give approval, but again it has failed to do so, and resulted in hampering the process of appointing the principal, said Maj Gen Atul Kaushik.

Commission has also found loopholes in the appointment of officiating principals in over 25 private colleges.

It was found that the colleges haven’t followed the selection procedure and appointed ineligible person at the top post.

Meanwhile, private B.Ed colleges have reportedly approached the court, claiming that the Regulatory Commission has no jurisdiction to intervene in their matter.

Maj Gen Atul Kaushik, clarified that the Commission is hell-bent to put the system in order in private colleges and won’t compromise on the laid down norms.

“Regulatory Commission will carry on its anti-corruption drive in education field”, Chairman stated, adding that the “Commission will represent its’ position in the court, as per the legal rule and regulation.”

Commenting on the private B.Ed colleges approaching the Court, Maj Gen Kaushik said “it indicates that education players- who are not abiding with rule and regulation – are in a panic.”