The State Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has launched an investigation into nine private B.Ed colleges accused of unauthorized seat expansion. The colleges are facing allegations of admitting students beyond the approved seat capacity without obtaining the necessary approval from the regulatory commission, potentially violating the norms.

The regulatory commission’s decision to take action came following multiple complaints from concerned sources, which raised serious doubts about the admission practices within these institutions dating back to 2018. Acting swiftly, the commission issued notices to the nine B.Ed colleges, summoning their management to provide detailed records related to sanctioned seat counts and current admissions figures.

The investigation has expanded its scope by involving the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), which plays a critical role in approving seat allocations to B.Ed colleges. The NCTE has been requested to furnish essential information about seat allotments to these colleges over the past five years. This move aims to identify any discrepancies or lapses in the reporting and approval processes and to ensure greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of private educational institutions.

Major General (Retd.) Atul Kaushik, Chairman of the State Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, asserted, “We are taking these allegations very seriously. The integrity of our education system is of utmost importance, and we are committed to conducting a fair and thorough investigation.”