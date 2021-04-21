Shimla: HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has recommended the state government to verify the degrees of Govt Employees’, acquired from Manav Bharti University.

Maj Gen Atul Kaushik (retd), Chairman of the Commission has expressed doubt that fake degree holders may have acquired government jobs in Himachal Pradesh on the basis of the fake degrees from the Solan based tainted university.

On Tuesday, Maj Gen Kaushik had met Education Minister Govind Thakur to resolve the matter of verification of degrees of genuine students.

He assured the minister that the genuine students won’t suffer and to give relief to the students Commission has formed a committee which will examine the degrees of Manav Bharti University.

He said that the committee will suggest relief and will furnish its report, which will then be sent to the government for approval.

Further, action will be taken as per the orders of the government, added the Chairman.