New Delhi: Expressing concern over the violations of COVID-19 guidelines, Supreme Court has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to file a status report regarding facilities for treatment of the COVID-19 patients in the state and the infrastructure available for it.

The apex court bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice MR Shah, in a hearing conducted via video-conferencing, informed about the lack of facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bench was hearing a suo motu case related to proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in hospitals.

The Bench also expressed concern over the violations of the COVID-19 guidelines on wearing of face masks at public places, non-adherence of social distancing norms. The Court also sought suggestions for COVID-19 guidelines strict implementation.

Contrary to the state government claims of handling of pandemic, reports of shortage of anti-viral injections and oxygen supply have shocked the state. A leading news daily has reported that dead bodies were also wrapped up right in front of other patients in the COVID ward.