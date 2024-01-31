Manali/Shimla – In an unforeseen turn of weather events, Himachal Pradesh woke up to a winter wonderland as snow blanketed the picturesque landscapes of the region. The delightful snowfall, however, led to a challenging situation for tourists as approximately 300 tourists were stranded near the South Portal (SP) of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

Around 50 vehicles, including one Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, were immobilized due to the heavy snowfall, requiring immediate rescue efforts. The police swiftly initiated a daring rescue operation to ensure the safety of the stranded tourists.

Kullu Superintendent Sakshi Verma confirmed that all 300 tourists have been successfully evacuated from the Atal Tunnel area, emphasizing the commitment of the police force to handle such emergencies promptly and efficiently.

The unexpected snowfall extended beyond Rohtang, impacting various regions of Himachal Pradesh. In the Shimla district, popular destinations such as Narkanda, Kharapathar, Summerkot, Chopal, Deorighat, Theog, and Kotgarh witnessed around 2 inches of snowfall, enhancing the scenic beauty of the area.

Kullu district, particularly areas like Manali and the higher reaches, experienced significant snowfall, contributing to the winter charm of the region. The Churah Valley and Dalhousie area in the Chamba district were also blessed with snowfall, creating postcard-worthy landscapes.

Authorities issued cautionary warnings to travellers, advising them to stay informed about road conditions and exercise caution. The meteorological department forecasts continued snowfall in the region, highlighting the importance of vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines.

Morning visuals from Jahlma village in Lahaul of Himachal Pradesh

Video from Sham Azad Ji pic.twitter.com/k6HLnhtvM0 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) January 31, 2024

As Himachal Pradesh transforms into a snow-covered paradise, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and tourists. The police and local authorities continue to monitor the situation, ready to respond to any further weather-related incidents in the region.