Mandi: Uncertainty and unpredictability are another name of electoral politics. One can’t assure peoples support with mere relation to some political bigwig. Electorate held the right to choose or decimate.

In an ongoing Panchayat Election in Himachal, a brother of sitting Mandi MP Ramswaroop Sharma has lost ward member election.

Trilok Chand, elder brother of Ram Swaroop Sharma had contested ward member election from the Jalpehar Gram Panchayat and lost to his rival Harnam Singh by 20 votes.

Riding on the Modi wave, Ram Swaroop Sharma had snatched the Lok Sabha election victory in 2014 from Pratibah Singh, she was sitting MP and wife of then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, by a margin of 39,796 votes and later in 2019 he extended his win margin of 4,05,459 votes over official Congress.