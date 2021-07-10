Mandi: Three months after former Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging in his residence in Delhi, Anand Swaroop Sharma, son of late Ram Swaroop Sharma has alleged that his father was murdered.

Sharma has demanded a high-level investigation of this matter.

Anand Sharma, the second son of Ram Swaroop Sharma has claimed that his father could not commit suicide and someone might have conspired to murder him. He said that his father was living a normal life and was not going through any problems. He was also normal one day before his death. Sharma said that on March 16, his father had discussed the plans for the next day with his staff members after having the meal.

“Everything was fine in the family too. In such a situation, it is obvious to raise questions regarding the suspicious death of my father,” said Sharma.

He said that he went to North Avenue Police Station in New Delhi and sought information regarding the suspicious death of his father. Sharma said that police said that the investigation report is delayed due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Delhi.

Sharma said that the post-mortem report does mention hanging, but the call details and forensic report have not yet reached the police office.

He said that he also met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and has requested a high-level inquiry into the suspicious death of the father. Sharma will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this matter.

On March 17, Ram Swaroop was found hanging in his residence in New Delhi. He was elected as MP from Mandi in 2014 and in 2019.