Shimla: COVID-19 situation has started getting good results as state has reported only 35 new positive cases on Monday.

Mandi district has reported 8 cases, 7 Kangra, 6 each in Solan and Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti 3, Chamba and Sirmour 2 each, 1 COVID case in Hamirpur, while BIlapsur, Kullu, Kinnaur and Una district has reported zero cases.

103 COVID patients have also recovered and now active caseload in the state has come down to 628.

So far state has tested total 56, 978 COVID positive cases and 955 patients have died due to the coronavirus related complication.

Meanwhile, on the second round of COVID vaccination drive, 3,299 healthcare workers were administered COVID vaccine.

So far 4835 healthcare workers were vaccinated in the state and 20 persons have reported (Adverse Event(s) Following Immunisation) some complication after the vaccination.