New Water Rates Effective from October 1 Across the State

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has rolled out a new pricing structure for water consumption, which will significantly relieve consumers with an annual income of less than Rs 50,000. Under the new scheme, which came into effect on October 1, monthly water rates for these households will be halved. Additionally, water meters will be installed in urban areas, while rural areas remain exempt from this requirement.

The state government has decided not to install water meters for all general rural consumers, ensuring that rural residents do not face meter-based billing. The government announced these changes on Monday, with specific rates now set for various types of consumers.

Revised Water Billing for Urban Areas

Urban consumers will be billed according to a tiered system based on their water usage. For those using between 0 to 20 kilolitres of water per month, the charge is Rs 19.30 per kilolitre. For usage between 20 and 30 kilolitres, the rate will be Rs 33.28 per kilolitre, and for consumption above 30 kilolitres, the rate will rise to Rs 59.90 per kilolitre. Additionally, all urban residents will be charged a monthly maintenance fee of Rs 110.

Non-domestic and non-commercial consumers across both urban and rural areas will face a uniform rate of Rs 153.07 per kilolitre, with a maintenance charge of Rs 1,000 per month. In the event of a water meter failure, a fixed monthly bill of Rs 7,072.45 will be applied.

A sewerage cess of 30% will be added to the water bill in areas equipped with sewerage facilities, increasing the overall charges for consumers in those localities.

Relief for Vulnerable Groups

In a bid to support vulnerable groups, the government has also announced that widows, helpless women, orphans, and disabled individuals will be exempted from water bills altogether.

Government Institutions and Commercial Entities

New water rates have also been established for government institutions and various commercial entities, including homestays, schools, hospitals, and restaurants. The charges for these categories range from Rs 19.30 per kilolitre for up to 20 kilolitres, rising to Rs 150 per kilolitre for usage above 100 kilolitres. A monthly maintenance fee of Rs 110 will also apply to these consumers. If a water meter is found to be non-functional for three months or more, a fixed monthly fee of Rs 444.07 will be charged.

Incentives for Outsourced Agencies

To ensure higher bill recovery rates, the government has introduced incentives for outsourced agencies managing water billing and recovery in urban and rural areas. Agencies achieving 50% to 100% bill recovery will be rewarded with incentives ranging from 5% to 15%.

This new structure aims to provide relief to low-income households while introducing more efficient water management practices, particularly in urban areas. The government is hopeful that these measures will lead to improved billing recovery and better water conservation across Himachal Pradesh.